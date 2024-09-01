Kylie Jenner is ‘very upset’ with Travis Scott after his recent arrests

Kylie Jenner not happy with Travis Scott: Source

Kylie Jenner is very upset with Travis Scott for his recent arrests.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Kylie “She’s very concerned and very upset with him for getting into all this trouble and causing all this stress, which reflects poorly on her.”

“But she’s not going to wash her hands of him, because ultimately, he’s still the father of her kids,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned that Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2 with Travis, revealed she “still wants to stay on good terms, if she can”.

“If anything, she’d like to get him some help for his issues, maybe even pay some of his legal bills," remarked an insider.

However, Kylie’s new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet is not in favour of Travis.

“For Timothée, it’s all very dark and kind of overwhelming to think that his girlfriend has these two kids with a guy who’s ultimately getting himself into more and more toxic and scary situations,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He’s clearly got huge anger issues, and it’s no secret he’s incredibly jealous and resentful that Kylie’s moved on, so of course Timothée wants to avoid him at all costs.”