Matt Smith criticizes movie 'policing': Claims films are ‘dumbed down’ by trigger warnings

Matt Smith supports difficult story telling.

Matt Smith has voiced his strong disapproval of trigger warnings in movies, criticizing them for diluting the impact of thrillers.

Reflecting on his teenage years, the actor fondly recalls renting erotic thrillers like Basic Instinct from local video shops and reveling in their provocative elements.

In an interview with The Times, he expressed concern that contemporary films and programs are being "dialed down" and made less daring due to these warnings.

He argued that trigger warnings undermine the essence of a thriller, which is to surprise and unsettle audiences.

"Trigger warnings—this tedious modern notion that adults can’t handle being unsettled by art—defeats the purpose," Smith remarked.

"Isn’t being shocked, surprised, and stirred up what we’re aiming for with these kinds of films?"

As the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, explained that after the family-friendly series, he purposefully sought out roles involving "messed-up people," emphasizing that exploring morally complex stories is crucial.

"Too much policing of stories and being afraid to bring them out because the climate is a certain way is a shame," he said.

"I'm not sure I’m on board with trigger warnings. We should be telling morally difficult stories, especially nowadays."



He told Variety magazine, "But my agent, very quickly, was like, ‘You’re doing it.’ Thank God."