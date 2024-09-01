'Dawson Creek's Obi Ndefo breathes his last at 51

Dawson Creek actor Obi Ndefo passes away at 51

Dawson Creek's Obi Ndefo has died at the age of 51 after losing his legs in a hit-and-run incident in 2019.

His death was announced by his sister Nkem Ndefo in a Facebook post that read, “Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace."

Nkem posted a photo with the actor and yoga teacher, flashing a beaming smile as they posed outdoors.

Obi, who was a graduate of Yale University's drama school, starred in a variety of projects, including The West Wing, Star Trek: Voyager, Stargate SG-1 and The Jamie Foxx Show.

However, he's widely known for playing Bodie Wells on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2002.

His fellow co-stars Mary-Margaret Humes paid tribute to the late actor in a heartfelt post.

She wrote, “These words don’t come easy. It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend.

The actress, who played Dawson’s mom Gale Leery on the show, added, "You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent.”

In addition, she shared a heartfelt montage of behind-the-scenes videos in loving memory of Obi.