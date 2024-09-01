King Charles launches campaign against litter on Balmoral Estate

King Charles’s private Scottish estate, Balmoral, has declared a firm stand against litter louts as the royal grounds face an escalating waste problem.



The estate, where the Royal Family is currently enjoying their summer break, has long been plagued by careless visitors leaving behind rubbish.

In a recent statement by Balmoral’s ranger service, frustration was evident as they revealed that "too much time" is being spent managing the litter problem, which has worsened with the growing number of visitors to the area.

"A large proportion of the Rangers’ time is dedicated to routine maintenance like maintaining footpaths, fences, and bridges," reads a post on the estate’s website. "Unfortunately, too much time is spent picking up litter."

This isn’t the first time the rangers have called attention to the issue.

In 2021, they posted a shocking image on social media showing a suitcase filled with empty beer cans, abandoned on the picturesque estate.

Now, with additional staff employed to combat the mess, Balmoral is determined to keep its natural beauty intact and fight back against those who tarnish it.

Their rangers have once again sounded the alarm over littering on the royal estate, sharing a tongue-in-cheek post about a suitcase full of empty beer cans left near Loch Muick—a favored spot for the Royal Family.

The rangers wrote: "LOST PROPERTY! If anyone has lost a suitcase full of empty beer cans near Loch Muick please can you get in touch with the #BalmoralRangerService to reclaim your luggage. Thank you."

Loch Muick holds a special place in royal tradition, with the late Queen even naming one of her beloved dogs after the scenic spot.

Each year, the family enjoys a picnic along the picturesque banks of the river, making the litter issue all the more frustrating for the estate's caretakers.