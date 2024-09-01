Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley join Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper for yacht party

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley revel in Mediterranean glamour.

Hollywood's brightest stars made waves this week in the Mediterranean, as Margot Robbie, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and a host of A-listers gathered for the summer’s most exclusive party—set aboard a jaw-dropping $250M superyacht.

The glittering guest list included the likes of a glowing Margot Robbie who is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, along with supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, now sparking rumors of romance.

Joining the Hollywood elite was Benedict Cumberbatch, spotted enjoying the lavish surroundings of the 350-foot yacht.

Launched by Kleven Maritime AS in Norway in 2018, the Multiverse is ranked as one of the top 50 largest yachts in the world, boasting state-of-the-art features fit for royalty.

opulent vessel, accommodating up to 30 guests in 15 lavish cabins and staffed by 36 crew members, ensured every detail was catered to as Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper indulged in a serene Mediterranean escape.



Away from the larger group, the pair—first romantically linked in October last year—were spotted sharing tender moments on the yacht’s expansive deck.

Cozying up under a shaded nook, Gigi and Bradley embraced, exchanged kisses, and enjoyed lighthearted conversation as the Silver Linings Playbook star sipped a warm drink.

Gigi turned heads in a vibrant orange bikini, which she layered with a semi-sheer white coverup when not taking a dip in the water.



