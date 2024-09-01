Princess Anne gets unique new title amid her heavy workload

Princess Anne added earned another title after having adding many feathers in her cap.

The Princess Royal, who is also known as the hardest working royal member, was given quite a ‘cool’ title despite being under heavy workload.

King Charles’ sister was dubbed as the “coolest royal” by TV presenter and MBE of Black Girls Hike Rhiane Fatinikun even though she is often spotted with a serious and a formal demeanour.

“Princess Anne was telling me about all the things that she'd done recently, because she travels all over the country,” Fatinikun, who received her Minority Business Enterprise honour from Anne, told HELLO! magazine.

“She said she's been up north to a few places and I remember saying, ‘You’ve got a really interesting job like me,’ and she agreed, ‘I do!’” she said, praising Anne for having “a great sense of humour.”

“[Anne] was down to earth, which makes sense, she's Zara Tindall's mum and she's the coolest royal!”

Princess Anne has proved her loyalty to the royal family time and time again, whether it was the reign of her mother, Queen Elizabeth, or her brother, King Charles’.

The 74-year-old royal, who has undertaken the most royal engagements, took a break in the summer following horse riding-related accident which made her suffer through a concussion.

Despite that fact she was given a long recovery period, Anne resumed her royal duties just after several days in the hospital.