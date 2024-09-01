Inside Jessica Alba's sentimental surprise for her parents

Jessica Alba's parents are thrilled after she surprised them with a heartwarming gift - a house that holds sentimental value.

In her new Roku series, Honest Renovations, Alba revealed, "Almost three years ago, I started the project of my dreams… I surprised my parents by buying them a house!! Now, it wasn’t just any house — it was extra sentimental as it was my grandfather’s house that my father grew up in."

The 43-year-old continued, "After my grandfather passed away, my parents were planning on selling the house in order to pay for my grandmother’s medical bills."

"Well… I pretended like I was going to help them flip it before selling when in reality, I had planned to buy it for them all along."

"The last piece of the puzzle is I have been trying to figure out how to tell you guys that I'm gonna buy you guys this house," Jessica added. "So don't buy it yourself."

Her parents were visibly overwhelmed with emotions as she said, "Now the house that you grew up in, Dad, is yours."