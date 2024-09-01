Shakeel Ahmad demands judicial inquiry into graft allegations

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for communication and works Shakeel Ahmad Khan. — KP Assembly website/File

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister for communication and works Shakeel Ahmad Khan has demanded a judicial inquiry into corruption allegations hurled against him.

Speaking to Geo News Shakeel said: "A judicial inquiry should be conducted into the allegations of corruption against me [...] I'm [even] ready for an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)."

His demand comes after he stepped down as provincial minister last month over alleged corruption and bad governance by the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led government in the province.

"That the provincial government has compromised on its basic principles and commitments we made with the public at large at the election campaign [....] Bad governance and corruption at all levels of the provincial government has destroyed the image of the party programme and manifesto in the ranks and files of party workers," Shakeel wrote in his resignation letter.

However, the provincial government, while dismissing the allegations, had de-notified him saying that the former minister was sacked on corruption charges, The News had reported.

Shakeel's resignation has seemingly created a rift in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership with Atif Khan and Junaid Akbar putting their weight behind Shakeel — a move which apparently didn't sit well with Gandapur's administration which de-notified Akbar after his overt support for the former minister.

Referring to the three-member committee formed by the party to monitor corruption and governance in the KP, Shakeel said: "It is a bad government committee."

Noting that the former president Arif Alvi has assured him of arranging a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, Shakeel said that he would communicate everything to the incarcerated former prime minister upon meeting him.

He also said that he would only remain silent till the party's September 8 rally and would present his point of view to the public after the public gathering.

The remarks refer to the PTI's public rally in Islamabad which was rescheduled to September 8 after being called off by the party leadership following the administration's refusal to grant necessary permission.