Oliver Stone recalls directional disagreement with Robert Downey Jr.

Oliver Stone reflected on the challenges of filming Natural Born Killers, including Robert Downey Jr.'s unscripted moments.

In an oral history with Esquire, Stone recalled a scene where Downey's character simulated a bloody penis using fake blood and his shirt.

Stone remembered shouting, "Oh come on—that's too much! You're going too far, Robert. You're ruining my movie! Forget the dumb dick idea. … This isn't some slapstick bullshit."

However, the director later reversed course, telling the Oppenheimer star, “Wait, wait—wait a second. Let me see the dick thing again.” Downey complied with the orders before Stone added, “Pull it back a half inch. All right. Let’s go.”

Filming for the 1994 movie also came at a time when Downey was struggling with addiction. “The only time I was awake… was between Action and Cut,” the Iron Man star admitted.

Stone described the production of Natural Born Killers as chaotic, with the cast members experiencing different personal struggles.

He noted that Robert Downey Jr. was not the only one affected, saying "The actors were all on different kinds of trips."

Stone credited Woody Harrelson, known for his marijuana use, as the most level-headed among them, stating "I think Woody was the most sane."