Eyewitness recalls King Charles’ unexpected reaction to Diana’s death

King Charles’ appeared to have an unwitting response to the tragic news of Princess Diana’s accident, despite being divorced from some time.

The tensed relationship between Charles and Diana was not a secret as the late Princess of Wales had outed her estranged husband of having an affair with Camilla in her interview.

However, despite the messy split with Diana, Charles himself was a little shocked over how he reacted to his ex-wife’s death which happened on August 31st, 1997, according to eyewitnesses.

“When he was first told over the phone that Diana had died, Charles howled like a wounded animal,” royal author Christopher Andersen quoted an eyewitness to Fox News Digital.

“Later, after he rushed from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Paris to bring her back to England, Charles nearly passed out when he first viewed her body,” Anderson detailed. “A nurse who was standing in the room told me he reeled back and looked as if he had been ‘struck by an unseen force.’”

Anderson shared that considering how “epic” their marital battles had been, people were surprised at Charles’ reaction.

“He was devastated by Diana’s death, perhaps to a degree that surprised even him,” the author continued. “Charles was shattered.”

The late Princess of Wales died in a horrific car crash in Paris alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.

While the former exes were bitter towards each other during their separation, Andersen noted that in Diana’s final months, they had finally put aside their differences for the sake of their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“In the months before Diana’s death, she and Charles decided to put their bitterness behind them and become, in her words, ‘very best friends,’” he said. “A close confidant of Diana’s told me that ‘her love for Charles never really died.’”