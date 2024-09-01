 
Cameron Diaz marks 52nd birthday with husband Benji Madden

Benji Madden and fashion designer Charlotte Ronson join the festivities

By Web Desk
September 01, 2024
Cameron Diaz wows in chic black outfit at birthday bash with Benji Madden.
Cameron Diaz rang in her 52nd birthday in style on Friday, celebrating with a star-studded gathering in Montecito. 

The Mask actress enjoyed a chic evening with her husband, Benji Madden, at the Italian hotspot Tre Lune. 

The duo, who recently shared a sweet kiss on a low-key dinner date, were joined by A-list friends Chris Pratt and his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. 

The couple's adorable four-year-old daughter, Raddix, was also part of the celebration, making the night truly special.

Her blonde locks were elegantly swept into a simple updo, with loose strands framing her face. 

She accessorized minimally, choosing delicate earrings and a gold-chained necklace, and made a bold statement with a vibrant red lip color.

After a delightful dinner at Montecito's Tre Lune, Diaz was seen exiting the restaurant cradling a gift basket in one arm while holding hands with her four-year-old daughter as they navigated a bustling parking lot. 

Her husband, Benji Madden, kept it casual in a black sweatshirt, matching pants, and comfy black and white sneakers, adding a touch of flair with a dark green cap and gold-chained necklaces. 

Madden was spotted chatting amiably with fashion designer Charlotte Ronson, who looked stylish in a gray long-sleeved shirt and high-waisted denim jeans. 