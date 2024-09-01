Cameron Diaz marks 52nd birthday with husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz rang in her 52nd birthday in style on Friday, celebrating with a star-studded gathering in Montecito.
The Mask actress enjoyed a chic evening with her husband, Benji Madden, at the Italian hotspot Tre Lune.
The duo, who recently shared a sweet kiss on a low-key dinner date, were joined by A-list friends Chris Pratt and his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The couple's adorable four-year-old daughter, Raddix, was also part of the celebration, making the night truly special.
Her blonde locks were elegantly swept into a simple updo, with loose strands framing her face.
She accessorized minimally, choosing delicate earrings and a gold-chained necklace, and made a bold statement with a vibrant red lip color.
After a delightful dinner at Montecito's Tre Lune, Diaz was seen exiting the restaurant cradling a gift basket in one arm while holding hands with her four-year-old daughter as they navigated a bustling parking lot.
Her husband, Benji Madden, kept it casual in a black sweatshirt, matching pants, and comfy black and white sneakers, adding a touch of flair with a dark green cap and gold-chained necklaces.
Madden was spotted chatting amiably with fashion designer Charlotte Ronson, who looked stylish in a gray long-sleeved shirt and high-waisted denim jeans.
