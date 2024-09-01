Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright’s post-divorce dynamics on ‘The Valley’ set

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor six months after they were separated

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had an awkward encounter at The Valley as he returned to filming the second season.

As per photos and videos obtained by TMZ on Friday, August 30, the two were captured keeping their distance from one another as they had to film together just days after Cartwright, 35, filed for divorce.

For Friday’s adventure, the cast went for zorbing, a recreational sport that involves rolling downhill inside a giant plastic sphere.

Reportedly, the mother of one appeared to be in an upbeat, carefree demeanor, while her estranged husband seemed to be in a "funk."

As per a source on the scene, although the two were trying to stay away from each other, a friend helped navigate Cartwright to keep her distance from Taylor when she inadvertently got too close.

For the unversed, Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor on Tuesday after five years of marriage and about six months after she revealed the pair were "taking time apart."

According to the outlet, Taylor was served the divorce papers earlier this week while filming The Valley's new season at his and Cartwright’s sports bar, Jax’s Studio City.