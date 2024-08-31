Kate Middleton, Prince William turn blind eye to major event at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly shunned the people who gathered at the Kensington Palace to pay tributes to the Princess Diana on her 27th death anniversary on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Prince William's mother lost her life in a horrific car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. To remember the heart-wrenching moment that sparked a national outpouring of grief, Diana's fans took to Kensington Palace, expressing their love and respect for the much-loved Princess.

Royal fans laid flowers and displayed photos of the 'People's Princess' on the gate of the Kensington Palace, Diana's former residence.

However, The Prince and Princess of Wales did not share even a single word to pay tribute to the People's Princess.

Fans adorned the royal residence with Diana's photos, flowers. One large banner displaying a series of pictures of the late Princess reads: "Her work continues through her loving sons Prince William and Prince Harry."



On the same day, King Charles III marked special anniversary as he opened the Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen's Summer Flower Show.