King Charles makes big change in plans over age-old myth

King Charles appeared to be heavily involved in the process of how he wants the world to remember his reign.

The monarch seemingly jumped into redo a task which he though was quite “unlucky” until he wasn’t completely satisfied with the end result.

Charles is set to launch the new batch of currency, but he had to make a crucial change before it was officially allowed for public viewing.

The Royal Mint unveiled the new raft of coins at the end of 2023 – the first in day-to-day circulation to bear the image of King Charles in the wake of the late Queen Elizabeth's death.

The coins had won appreciation for their references to the flora and fauna of the UK, a nod to the King's noted passion for environmentalism.

Chief engraver at the Royal Mint, Gordon Summers, told The Sunday Times that the King was "heavily involved" in the coin design.

"The Cs were originally facing down,” he said. "Charles felt that the C at the bottom looked like an upside-down horseshoe and looked a bit unlucky. That's the level of detail he looked at."

Hanging a horseshoe outside your home is supposedly a good luck charm and can ward off evil spirits, but hanging the horseshoe upside down apparently had the opposite effect.

However, in the end, Of the eight new designs, the £1 coin was voted the favourite in a poll run by the Royal Mint.