Prince Harry’s cousin James Wessex stirs chaos as major career plans unfold

James Wessex, the youngest of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, appears to garnering quite a lot of attention as he is set to start a major chapter in his career.

The 16-year-old cousin of Prince Harry, seemingly sending a subtle reminder of the royal early youthful days, as he caught the eye of girls at nearby Downe House, Heathfield and St. Mary's School Ascot, a well-place insider revealed.

“Radley and Ascot have quite a thing going on and the girls there have a competition going to see who can bag James first,” the source told Express.co.uk.

The insider added that James’ sister, Lady Louise, used to go to Ascot so some of the girls already knew him from before.

“He hasn't started dating yet but the girls have noticed how handsome he has become and he's the one they are all aiming for,” they said. “Ascot has some competition from Downe House and Heathfield too because some of the girls from there have also made it clear that they are also chasing the prize.”

The source further noted, “It's become a bit of an in-joke between the girls from all the schools who ask each other if they've started dating him yet.”

Former The Sun Royal Editor Duncan Larcombe extensively discussed Prince Harry's playboy in his day and popularity among women in his book. It seems that James might be attracting similar attention that his cousin did.

The update on Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex’s son comes just days after the young lad received his GCSE results. The young royal, who is also the Earl of Wessex, would now be looking at options for his university and what career path he would be taking.