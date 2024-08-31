Prince William surprises Harry with major decision in Duke's favour

Prince William has taken the first step toward healing the rift with Prince Harry through his recent meaningful decision.



The future King of England gently accepted the Duke of Sussex's decision to attend the funeral of their beloved uncle, reported The Daily Mail.

Harry and William were spotted under the same roof after a long time as the two paid last respect to Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of their late mother Princess Diana, at St Mary's church in Norfolk.

The report shared that the former working royal's appearance came as a "surprise" to most people. However, his elder brother's calm composure might be a positive sign for Harry amid their years-long feud.

An insider revealed, "I couldn’t say what the ins and outs were, but what I can tell you is that Prince William is a decent guy."

The Prince of Wales "would understand that his brother wanted to be there and that [his invitation] would be a matter for the Spencer family," added the source.

William has been lauded for putting his differences aside and sharing the same space as Harry for the sake of the dignity of the royal family.