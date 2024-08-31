Prince Harry forced to stay away from Prince William, other royals

Prince Harry, who recently flew to the UK in secret for Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service on Thursday, stood 'metres' apart from his eldest brother Prince William and did not speak.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said goodbye to the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the SU, have since spoken out about life behind palace walls.

King Charles youngest son Harry, who last week reunited with William at heir uncle's funeral, said "distance was essential" in heartbreaking admission about his time in the royal family.

Harry has made a number of bombshell claims about the royals in various interviews and even released an explosive memoir, Spare. In the book, he said could "never cross that chasm" and be close with his family. Harry even claimed to have been denied hugs and kisses when he was a child.



Harry wrote: "As a Royal you were always taught to maintain a buffer zone between you and the rest of Creation. Even working a crowd you always kept a discreet distance between Yourself and Them." He said distance was "an essential bit of being royal," and revealed it didn't just relate to crowds. He explained: "Family included distance as well. No matter how much you might love someone, you could never cross that chasm between, say, monarch and child. Or Heir and Spare. Physically, but also emotionally."



Recently, two feuding brothers William and Harry stood practically "back to back" without speaking to another even if they were in the same room for what's thought to be the first time since King Charles' coronation in 2023.

The service of Princess Diana's brother-in-law, held in Snettisham, Norfolk, last week, saw the two standing just "five yards" apart, but reportedly did not exchange a single word.

St Mary's Church Reverend Dan Tansey revealed Prince William shook his hand, and then very quickly after Prince Harry did too during recent reunion.