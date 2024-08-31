Reese Witherspoon's son follows in mom's footsteps with first major role

Reese Witherspoon's son lands first film role in Liam Neeson-led heist comedy

Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, lands his first major film role in Liam Neeson-led heist comedy after making his first appearance on Netflix's Never Have I Ever in 2022.

The 20-year-old actor, who is currently studying music at prestigious New York University, is finally making his way to the big screen in an adaptation of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank.

According to Deadline, Deacon will be seen starring in a lead role alongside Neeson.

After making his acting debut on the Netflix web series, the actor followed in his Legally Blonde mother's footsteps, appearing in a slew of major Hollywood events.

He has also established a strong social media presence in the past two years.

Along with the young actor, the cast of the film features Talia Ryder, Noah Jupe, Whitney Peak, and Jack Dylan Grazer.

The official synopsis of the book reads, "So when she overhears that his former gang is pulling him back in for one more score to pay a debt, she comes up with the only logical solution: She enlists her three ride-or-die best friends to rob the bank the day before so he doesn't have to."

The plot revolves around a heist that goes horribly wrong, leaving the characters reeling in shock.