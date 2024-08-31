Kate Winslet makes rare confession about the love of her life

Kate Winslet recalls rare encounter with her lifetime hero

Kate Winslet is offering an inside scoop on her relationship with her husband, Edward Abel Smith.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winner, who has rarely spoken about her beloved husband, is finally opening up about their lovestruck encounter.

The Titanic actress recalled a rare incident during her stay on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, where a storm suddenly hit.



In a tumultuous turn of events, the house caught fire shortly after it was hit by lightening.

She said it was 'Ned' Rocknroll who helped them escape, leaving a lasting impression on the actress, who is known for her iconic role in the 1997 starrer.

That's when she realised he was 'the one' and her hero for life.

During an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Winslet shared, "It was very clear to me that this was the person I was supposed to follow through life. And I still feel exactly that way now."

In addition, the couple who have a son Bear added 'Blaze' to his name in a nod to that night.

She went on to talk about the love of her life, adding, "When someone told me, I thought, that's brilliant, because the funny thing is, he's not remotely rock and roll. He's Mr Vegan Yoga. He's just the life and soul. Ned and I, we are real-life optimists. When you live with someone who wakes up, opens the curtains, and says, 'Hello, the world!' you just think, yes, I am going to sign up for life."

Winslet and Edward tied the knot in 2012 during an intimate wedding ceremony.