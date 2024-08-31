Inside Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's family boating adventure in Sardinia

Gigi Hadid was spotted on vacation with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea, for the first time in Sardinia, Italy.

The group, which included Bradley's mother Gloria Campano, arrived at the luxurious destination by private jet and were seen stepping out of a black SUV.

The Maestro star, 49, was seen taking care of his 6-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with ex-Irina Shayk, as they boarded a private boat in Sardinia.

He held her hand and helped her onto the boat, while his girlfriend,29, looked out for both Cooper and Lea, placing a gentle hand on Cooper's back as she carried some belongings.



The group, including Cooper's mother Gloria Campano and film producer Brian Grazer, eventually made their way onto a yacht.

On the boat, actor and the supermodel were seen enjoying each other's company, chatting and smiling together.

Hadid affectionately wrapped her arm around Cooper's lower back as he helped her with her bag, and at one point, she briefly touched his behind.

The Hangover star also shared a tender moment with his daughter Lea, taking a selfie of the two of them beaming with joy as they rode the boat together.

Lea, dressed in a charming pink dress adorned with roses, seemed to be having a great time as she held a black digital camera and took photos of the boat ride.

Meanwhile, Hadid was spotted sitting on another part of the yacht, engaged in conversation with Cooper's mother, Gloria Campano. Hadid kept her travel outfit casual yet stylish, wearing a cropped short-sleeve white T-shirt and faded jeans, which she accessorised with layered gold necklaces, sunglasses, and a dark green baseball cap.