Angelina Jolie reveals how past relationship shattered her confidence

Angelina Jolie reflects on her past relationship in an interview

Angelina Jolie got candid about her struggles with self-confidence after it was crushed by a past relationship.

The Changeling actress shared that an ex-partner's criticisms had a big impact on her confidence, which she had to face in her recent role in upcoming movie.



Jolie, 49, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, August 30, that preparing for the role of opera star Maria Callas, in her biopic Maria, was not easy.

“It was an out-of-body experience because I don’t sing,” Jolie said.

The Maleficent actress revealed that “learning to sing and to enjoy singing” was a process that didn’t come easily. “I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing. It was a relationship I was in. And, so, I just assumed I couldn’t really sing.”

Jolie went on to add that despite having a theatre school background, the discouraging comments took a toll on her. Looking back, she reflected that it was weird how she “just kind of adapted to this person’s opinion.”

The Oscar-winning actress explained that she was “very, very shy stepping through this whole process,” because of the boyfriend, whose name she did not disclose, and his criticisms.

Jolie also added that her sons “were there, but there was hardly anybody in there because the thing with singing opera is, you have to be loud. God knows how many lozenges I had, and I was rehearsing all night, all morning. I was very nervous to begin. I didn’t want to disappoint the crew.”