Cyclone Asna moving away from Sindh coast, PMD says

A view of rain in Karachi on July 30, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced Saturday that cyclone Asna, which had been approaching the coastal belt of Sindh for the past few days, is now moving away from the region.

In its latest cyclone alert, the PMD revealed that the cyclonic storm has shifted westward and is currently positioned about 200 kilometres from Karachi, 220km away from Ormara, and 380km from Gwadar.

The system is expected to continue moving west-southwestwards towards the coastal belt of Balochistan and then towards Oman. However, the alert confirmed that the storm does not pose a threat of making landfall on any coast as it is likely to weaken and dissipate in the sea.

The PMD's forecast indicates a possibility of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and intermittent thundershowers in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and other districts of Sindh by today evening or at night.

Additionally, heavy rain is also likely in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech and Gwadar districts of Balochistan till tomorrow (Sunday) night.

During this time, the meteorological department said that the sea conditions may remain rough as sea winds are expected to blow at 60 to 70km/hour in the metropolis.

The authority advised fishermen of Sindh not to venture into sea today while those in Balochistan must avoid going into the deep sea till tomorrow.

Rainfall in Karachi during early hours

The traffic police in Karachi advised drivers to drive at a slower speed and at a distance from other vehicles as the city received rain throughout last night under the influence of cyclone Asna.

Earlier today, Karachi's II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Burns Road and surrounding areas were drenched with rain while heavy rain hit areas including Defense View, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Defence, Korangi, Qayyumabad and Sharea Faisal.

Additionally, Nursery, PECHS, Tariq Road, Clifton, Kharadar, Tower, Boat Basin, Garden, Exhibition, and MA Jinnah Road also received rainfall Saturday morning.

Drivers must avoid braking suddenly as it may potentially lead to a disaster, owing to the slippery roads as a result of wet conditions, traffic police said.

Karachi's Rizvia, Gulbahar, Nazimabad, Model Colony, Airport, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Guru Mandir, Federal B Area, Ayesha Manzil, Karimabad, Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, and other areas also received rainfall.

Following is the amount of rainfall that various areas in Karachi received in the last 24 hours.