Prince Harry expects major sacrifice from Prince William

Harry and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate

Prince Harry is reportedly seeking a "grovelling apology" from his brother, Prince William, as a condition for any potential reconciliation, according to a royal expert.

With over four years having passed since the Sussexes' departure from the Royal Family, Harry is said to be eager to mend relations with William for the sake of their children.

Following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis earlier this year, there was speculation that Harry might return from his home in Montecito to support his sister-in-law. Although he did return to the UK in May to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, a reunion with the Waleses did not occur.

Harry and Meghan's children, Archie 5 and Lilibet 3, have spent almost their entire lives living far from their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Royal biographer Tom Quinn suggests that Harry hopes to bring the two sets of children closer together.

He told The Daily Mirror: "He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship.

"But he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first."

Quinn continued: "Harry has spoken to friends about his sadness at not having a closer relationship with his niece and nephews, but what is upsetting him even more is the prospect of Lilibet and Archie having no relationship at all with George, Charlotte and Louis.

"He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen."

But while Harry is rumoured to be eyeing up an apology from Kensington Palace, Quinn has also claimed the King is expecting the same from his second son.

He said: "Despite all his criticisms, Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father... He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that - in Harry's view - justified the criticisms," speaking to The Mirror.

Quinn added: "Despite Harry's attacks on the Royal Family, his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly.

"But privately, King Charles is furious - so much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son."

Speaking to GB News, Royal expert and editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, said she believed Meghan Markle was also pushing for an apology.

Griffiths said: "She's been pushing for that for quite a long time," but noted reports from the Sussex camp that she had "sort of given up" on the idea.