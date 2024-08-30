Prince William reacts to Prince Harry’s peace talk offer

Prince William's response to Prince Harry's recent peace talk initiative was laid bare by a royal commentator.
For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales were under the same roof as they attended the funeral of Prince Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary's church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Wednesday.
The Sun reported that the estranged brothers maintained a distance during the service, hinting the two might never make peace with each other.
Now, speaking of Harry and William's headline-making joint appearance, royal expert Michael Cole revealed that the sibling's "frosty" reunion is a sign that they may "never" reconcile with each other.
The royal author told GB News, "For the first time in nearly a year, the two princes were in the same room together in the church, apparently sitting discreetly apart at the back."
"There was no interaction - to say it was minimal, it wasn't minimal, it was invisible - frosty with absolutely no warmth at all," Michael stated.
Moreover, he shared, "At the moment, they were in the same building but they were still a country mile apart. It's going take a very long time."
Katy Perry looks back on a heartfelt life-changing memory with fans
Buckingham Palace shares big news after Prince Harry-William's brief encounter in UK
Prince William and Prince Harry made 'frosty' encounter at the funeral of their beloved uncle
Angelina Jolie lifts lid on exciting new chapter following tumultuous split from Brad Pitt