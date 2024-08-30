Prince William reacts to Prince Harry’s peace talk offer

Prince William's response to Prince Harry's recent peace talk initiative was laid bare by a royal commentator.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales were under the same roof as they attended the funeral of Prince Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary's church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Wednesday.

The Sun reported that the estranged brothers maintained a distance during the service, hinting the two might never make peace with each other.

Now, speaking of Harry and William's headline-making joint appearance, royal expert Michael Cole revealed that the sibling's "frosty" reunion is a sign that they may "never" reconcile with each other.

The royal author told GB News, "For the first time in nearly a year, the two princes were in the same room together in the church, apparently sitting discreetly apart at the back."



"There was no interaction - to say it was minimal, it wasn't minimal, it was invisible - frosty with absolutely no warmth at all," Michael stated.

Moreover, he shared, "At the moment, they were in the same building but they were still a country mile apart. It's going take a very long time."

