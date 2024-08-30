Tearful Prince Harry flies back to US with message from William, King Charles

Prince Harry has flied back to the US after a brief stay in the UK, where he and William came together for an emotional reunion.



Harry and William held back their tears as they attended their uncle Lord Fellows' funeral in Norfolk on Wednesday.

The two feuding brothers were seen at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham to support their aunt and the wider Spencer family. However, Prince Harry reportedly did not have any meeting with his brother William and father King Charles, returning to Montecito with the same snub he had received during his Invictus Games tour to the UK.

A family friend has confirmed to The Sun that William and Harry were both there but did not speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.



The Duke of Sussex rushed back to Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with a heartbreaking message of "No" from William and King Charles.

The Duke, who recently said he does not feel it is safe to bring his wife Meghan Markle to the UK, could also not see King Charles during his May trip as the monarch's diary was full of engagements.



It was the first time the two royal brothers had been in the same room for over a year. William and Harry last saw each other at King Charles's Coronation in May 2023.



"The message Harry received from William and the King was not pleasing at all as he had tears in his eyes after another snub from the royals," an insider has claimed.