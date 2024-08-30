Liam Payne celebrates 31st birthday with sweet words about son bear

Cheryl and Liam Payne's post-divorce romance led to son bear's arrival.

Liam Payne melted hearts on Thursday as he shared a rare update about his son, Bear, while celebrating his 31st birthday.

The former One Direction star, who co-parents the seven-year-old with ex Cheryl, has mostly kept Bear out of the spotlight, but couldn't resist giving fans a glimpse into their close bond.

In an Instagram clip, Liam gushed over his "mini me," revealing how much his son has grown.

"I haven't gotten any dad socks yet," Liam joked, before adding, "I'm about to speak to my son, which I'm really excited about.

Bless him, he's getting so big now. He's a big boy and looks just like me—though as if the world needed another one of me!"

Cheryl and Liam Payne's relationship became a hot topic after they began dating following Cheryl's split from ex-husband Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2016.

A year later, the couple welcomed their son Bear, who was born in 2017, marking a new chapter for the former X Factor judge and the One Direction star, who first met when Liam was a contestant on the show.

The couple's outing came shortly after Liam faced backlash for a remark he made that some fans labeled "misogynistic."

The comment surfaced in a TikTok video that Kate had posted, showing off the pair’s outfits ahead of a date night in Manchester.

Despite the controversy, Liam appeared unfazed as he enjoyed his special day with Kate by his side.