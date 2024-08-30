Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce case takes shocking turn

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce is proving to be a complex and potentially messy process, with millions of dollars in assets at stake.



After months of living apart, the On the Floor hitmaker filed for divorce on August 20 without a lawyer's help.

The couple will now navigate the divorce proceedings in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which could lead to a more contentious split than initially expected.

A surprising twist has emerged in the divorce case between Affleck and Lopez.

The judge presiding over their divorce, Bradley S. Phillips, has a family connection to the couple. Phillips's son-in-law, Strand Conover, works at the talent agency WME, representing Alex Rodriguez, Lopez's ex-fiancé, and the Air star himself.

This connection could potentially impact the divorce proceedings and final agreement.

The discovery of Judge Bradley S. Phillips' family connection to the Hypnotic star's talent agency has raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the divorce proceedings with the Marry Me star.

Some worry that Lopez may be disadvantaged as a result. However, Judge Phillips intends to continue presiding over the case, confident in his ability to remain impartial despite his son-in-law's professional ties to Affleck and Lopez's ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

This highlights the challenges of navigating divorce in Hollywood, where personal and professional connections are often intertwined.