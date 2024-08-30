Winona Ryder shares candid thoughts on Hollywood's new generation

Winona Ryder gets candid about her younger co-stars in Hollywood

Winona Ryder is sharing her thoughts on her younger co-stars, suggesting that they lack a genuine interest in watching films.

The 52-year-old actress shared that it's hard to resonate with such co-stars on set because they're always in a rush.

During an exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star expressed her disappointment with the younger generation.

She said, "I don't mean to sound so hopeless. There are a few that are just not interested in movies. Like, the first thing they say is, 'How long is it?'"

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Esquire, Winona, who debuted her acting career with the original Beetlejuice film at the age of 17, explained, "I've gone from being the youngest person on set to being the oldest. I just think that social media has changed everything, and I know I sound old. I'm very aware of that. And part of me thinks, 'Gosh, am I like vaudeville at this point?' Like (elderly lady voice), "Hey, kids, turn down the music!"'

She continued, "But I just think there was such an abundance: the history of film, the history of photography, it's so rich, and there's so much there, and I don't mean we should go backwards, but I wish and I hope that the younger generation will study that."

Although Winona decided to keep other details under wraps, her Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown previously opened up to The Sun about her shrinking attention span.

She told the outlet at the time, "People come up to me and say, 'You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life,'

"I'm like, 'How long do I have to sit there for?' Because my brain and I don't even like sitting for my own movies."

On professional front, Winona is gearing up for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is slated to release on September 6, 2024.