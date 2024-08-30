King Charles issues first statement after William, Harry’s UK reunion

King Charles shared a sad message after reports claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry faced each other for the first time during their father’s coronation.

The Monarch and Queen Camilla paid an emotional tribute to Maori King, Kiingi Tuheitiam, who passed away on Friday.

The King and his wife posted a heartfelt statement on the royal family's official social media handles, mourning the late monarch's sudden demise.

The King's message reads, "My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of Kiingi Tuheitia. I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades."

"He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Maori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion."

The statement further said, "My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia's whaanau and friends and all those who will mourn his loss. Our special thoughts and prayers will be with you at this most difficult and heartbreaking of times."



Notably, Charles' comments came after The Sun reported that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were spotted together at the service for Lord Robert Fellowes, brother-in-law of late Princess Diana, on Wednesday.

The source shared, "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."



An insider added, "I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."