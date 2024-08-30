Madison Beer follows in Chappell Roan's footsteps to set boundaries with fans

The 'Make You Mine' singer emphasised her need for safety and privacy

It appears Chappell Roan’s message about “boundaries” with fans has set off a chain reaction among female artists, with Madison Beer now drawing her own line with fans.

On Wednesday, August 28, the 25-year-old singer — who is currently on her The Encore tour — explained why she often declines fans’ photo requests at the hotels she stays at while touring, noting that hotels are her only private space during her busy schedule.

“Helllloooo just comin’ on here bc I've seen some people confused as to why I say no to photos etc at my hotels I’m staying at,” Beer wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story via People Magazine.

The Grammy nominee explained that hotels become her “temporary home” while on the road, and she’s “entitled to some private time” just like anyone else.

The Make You Mine singer further elaborated that taking photos at hotels could also compromise her safety by revealing her location. “Unfortunately, it can put me in danger,” she added. “Hope you understand n can respect that! Love u.”

Beer is currently in the middle of her Asian and Australian tour, The Encore, which began in Singapore on Aug. 22 and will wrap up in Melbourne on Sept. 2.

Her statement comes just after fellow musician Chappell Roan made headlines for calling out “creepy behaviour” from some fans earlier in August, emphasising that no one is "entitled" to treat celebrities a certain way just because of their fame.