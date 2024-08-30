Prince Harry and Prince William reconnect in rare meeting in UK

Royal brothers arrived quietly at Lord Fellowes’ service.

Prince Harry made a discreet return to the UK to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, according to recent reports.

The solemn service, held at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk, also saw the attendance of Prince William, despite their long-standing strained relationship.

Both princes were present to honor the memory of Lady Diana’s brother-in-law, marking a rare and poignant family gathering.

The Duke of Sussex’s visit comes as a surprise, especially since it was previously reported that he would not be traveling for the event.

A close family friend confirmed to The Sun that Harry and William were indeed in attendance, adding a layer of reconciliation to the otherwise somber occasion.

Both made a low-key appearance at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral, arriving discreetly towards the end of the service, according to witnesses.

Their presence was not immediately noticed, as they kept a low profile during the somber occasion.

The brothers, who have had a strained relationship in recent years, were seen separately and reportedly did not interact during the service.

Their relationship has been notably chilly since Meghan Markle joined the royal family, exacerbated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial interviews and revelations after their departure from royal duties in early 2020.

Despite this rare reunion to pay tribute to their uncle, it appears that the tension between Harry and William remains unresolved, with no apparent efforts to bridge the gap between them during the event.