Meghan Markle opens up about her 'Envy' for one famous star

Meghan Markle reflects on personal growth.

You might not expect celebrities to grapple with envy, but Meghan Markle’s recent revelation proves that even A-listers have their insecurities.

In an interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her feelings during her 2022 chat with Paris Hilton for her podcast Archetypes.

Markle described the episode Breaking Down 'The Bimbo' with Paris Hilton as one of the most challenging in the series.

The discussion prompted Markle to confront her own biases and judgments.

The former Suits actress now admitted that her initial reactions to Hilton were colored by envy and judgment.

Markle has revealed her ongoing journey of self-improvement and overcoming personal biases.

The Duchess of Sussex shared that confronting her envy and judgment towards Paris Hilton has been a significant part of her growth.

She admitted, "I was embarrassed to admit it, but I had a judgment about her based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like coming from a place of judgment."



Reflecting on her past insecurities, she noted, "But I also didn’t grow up pretty."

She expressed regret for her previous attitudes, saying, "Ultimately, I told her, ‘I’m really sorry that I judged you.’ I wanted her to feel safe and comfortable."



