Prince Harry's new 'Red Flag' in ongoing Royal family feud

Prince Harry’s Spare paperback release date raises questions.

The release of the paperback edition of Prince Harry's bestselling memoir, Spare, is causing a stir with its timing.

The new edition is set to hit shelves in October, coinciding with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s highly anticipated tour of Australia and Samoa.

This will be the monarch’s first tour since he publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Royal watchers are concerned that the book’s launch could overshadow the royal tour, which is centered around the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Harry's memoir, which set a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling work of fiction, could potentially divert attention from the royal couple's significant visit.

On a recent episode of The Royal Record podcast, GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and Digital Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen weighed in on Prince Harry’s latest move.

Walker raised concerns about the timing of the paperback release of Harry's memoir, Spare, set for October 22.

Walker noted, "Well, we’re about to get a paperback version—lucky you! But here’s a red flag: the release date is right in the middle of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa. We know King Charles will be there."