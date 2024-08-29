Ben Affleck ‘suspicious’ of Jennifer Lopez’s growing influence on his kids

Ben Affleck is sceptical of estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s as her influence growing on his three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, who had filed for divorce from Affleck on their second wedding anniversary, are navigating ways to make sure their children are coping well amid this rough patch, even though the couple doesn’t have any shared children of their own.

Maintaining a good relation with her step-children, Lopez showering the kids with gifts which is making Affleck quite uneasy, a source told In Touch Weekly.

“They have always had vastly different styles of parenting,” the insider said. “Ben spoils them from time to time and gives them their favourite treats, but J. Lo really showers them with gifts like nobody’s business.”

The source dubbed the On the Floor singer as the “Disneyland stepmom” as she is “always picking up treats for them, she always seems to know just what will make them happy and gets a real kick out of making them smile.”

While the Marry Me actress is “disappointed” by the divorce, given that they had rekindle their romance after two decades, the singer-actress is relieved by the split and is find the best way to deal with it, via People Magazine.

Amid his suspicions of an ulterior motive to get close to his kids, the Air director is really impressed just how much maturity and kindness she’s shown his kids and he admits it’s made him see her in a better light,” the In Touch insider noted.

The source admits Affleck was “tough” on Lopez but she’s “showing a lot of class, and it’s gone a long way to softening him towards her.”

Meanwhile, a previous source also told People, that Affleck no longer maintains a relationship with Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left,” the insider said, noting that Lopez, 55, is still “especially close” to Affleck’s three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as their mom, Jennifer Garner.

