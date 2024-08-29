Queen Camilla makes history, receives prestigious title from King Charles

Queen Camilla finally gets rewarded for her loyalty to the royal family

King Charles rewarded wife Queen Camilla for her steadfastness and her service with a major honour.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement to announce the big news on Thursday, unveiling the rare title Camilla received, which previously belonged to Charles’ father, late Prince Philip.

“The Queen has become the first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association,” the statement on the royal family’s official Instagram read, alongside a photo of Camilla interacting with the troops.

“The organisation offers a forum for serving and veteran Riflemen of all ranks, along with their families, to stay connected with the regiment, providing friendship, support, and assistance,” it continued. “The Rifles, formed in 2007, are the largest infantry regiment in the British Army.”

The statement concluded, “Her Majesty became Colonel-in-Chief of @rifles_regiment in 2020, taking over from The late Duke of Edinburgh.”

Queen Camilla has been a major support for her cancer-stricken husband King Charles, who to take months-long break to get treatment.

Despite returning to public-facing duties, Charles heavily relied on Camilla to represent him on key occasions.

It appears that Camilla, despite her own health woes, pulled through for her husband, and received her history-making title.