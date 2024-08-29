Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck's romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez is allegedly unhappy about the rumours circulating that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is romantically involved with Kathleen Kick Kennedy.



A source close to the situation revealed to In Touch that Lopez is not thrilled about the speculation surrounding Affleck's potential new relationship amidst their divorce proceedings.

The Hypnotic star and Kick Kennedy have been spotted together, sparking rumours of a romance. However, Affleck denies the speculation, saying his personal life is private.

Sources say he wants to move on and finalise his divorce from Lopez quickly. Meanwhile, the Atlas star is reportedly angry, feeling Affleck may have been with someone else while she tried to save their marriage.

"J. Lo figures there's no smoke without fire," the source explained.

The On the Floor hitmaker is upset and feels betrayed by rumours that her estranged husband was seeing someone else during their separation. Despite denials from both Affleck and Kick Kennedy, Lopez is struggling to move on.

Sources claim that the Air star and Kennedy are just friends, but Lopez is still hurt. Affleck's representative has denied the dating rumours, but insiders believe he'll be moving on from his marriage soon.

After six months of separation, Affleck is ready to start fresh and enjoy his life again.

A source close to the situation said the actor is now concentrating on his career and kids, and that both he and the singer-actor share responsibility for their marital problems.

Although they spent two years looking for a perfect home together, their relationship ultimately couldn't overcome its challenges.