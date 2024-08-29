These schools in Sindh to remain closed today

Girls are sudying in a school in Pakistan. —AFP/ File

Forecast of heavy monsoon downpours and flooding have forced various district administrations of Sindh to announce closure of educational institutes in their respective jurisdictions on Thursday with the Sindh Education Department temporarily delegating powers to deputy commissioners (DCs) in this regard.

In a letter to district administrations, the provincial education department has authorised deputy commissioners to declare holidays in local schools, owing to the ongoing monsoon season, which is likely to prevail for few more days.

The department said the decision could be taken viewing the heavy rains and damages in the relevant districts.

Hence, exercising the powers, deputy commissioners of Tando Allahyar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sajawal, Jamshoro and Umarkot have announced holiday for all private and public educational institutes in their respective jurisdictions on Thursday.

The DCs of Nawabshah and Jamshoro have ordered for closure of schools for the remaining three days of this week, while the Umarkot DC directed to shut down schools for two days.

As per the figures released by the Mirpurkhas deputy commissioner office for six days of rain, from August 23 to 28, Nagarparkar received 231 mm rain, Kanri 205mm, Mithi 174mm, Chacharo 162mm.

The DC’s report said, in just last 24 hours, Umarkot experienced 118mm rain, Kanri 92mm, Chacharo 90mm, Mithi 77mm, Pathoro 75mm and Samaro 63mm.

From Wednesday 8am to 9pm, the Met Office said, the highest rain was recorded in Mirpurkhas, 75mm, Chorr recorded 63.5mm, Badin 59mm, Mithi 32mm, Sanghar 28mm, Tando Jam 27mm, Hyderabad Airport 21mm, Hyderabad City 19mm, Thatta 6mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 4mm, Sakrand 3mm, Larkana and Mohenjo Daro recorded 1mm each.