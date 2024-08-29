Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez reunite at upcoming movie ‘1992’ LA premiere

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez seemed pleased when they had a reunion this week on Tuesday, posing on the red carpet to promote the actors new movie, 1992.
The 57-year-old star beamed broadly standing alongside his long time co-star Michelle, who played his love interest throughout the Fast & Furious franchise, making an appearance at the premiere of 1992 at Regal LA Live cinema.
The pals matched in dark all-black outfits, as the The Pacifier star styled himself in faded black jeans with an oversized zip-up jacket.
He accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses.
Michelle looked dapper in a pair of leather leggings and took a matching leather jacket as the top for the event. She kept her black curly locks falling over one shoulder, laughing alongside her former co-star.
Vin and Michelle Rodriguez, who also dated each other briefly in the past, have starred as a couple, Letty Ortiz and Dominic Toretto, in the franchise since the first The Fast and The Furious movie in 2001.
The duo have had a strong friendship bond for almost 20 years.
The pair was also met by Tyrese Gibson, also a fellow Fast and Furious veteran.
