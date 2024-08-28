Royal family adopts new strategy to avoid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

According to a new royal book, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mentioned "indirectly" by members of the Royal Family.

The book, titled 'A Voyage Around The Queen' and authored by Craig Brown, will be released tomorrow.

It explores the private life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's choice to step down from their roles as working royals and relocate to Los Angeles in 2020 to raise their children, reported Mirror.

According to bold claims in the book, Harry and Meghan's names "do not crop up very often in court circles" and they are instead referred to indirectly, since their bombshell departure.

Brown quotes the Earl of Snowdon as he writes the Lord once observed: "The Royal Family is quite good at blanking out anything unpleasant or uncomfortable."

He goes on to reference broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who reportedly said in 2022: "These days, the names of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, do not crop up very often in court circles... When they do, courtiers flinch almost imperceptibly and change the subject - or, if that's not possible, refer to them obliquely as 'persons who live overseas'.

"Mention the Sussexes to other members of the royal family... and they simply smile briefly and say, 'We wish them all the best' - and nothing else."

Since Harry and Meghan's exit in 2020, the Duke has only returned to the UK for landmark occasions, including the funerals of his grandparents, as well as celebratory occasions such as the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the King's Coronation.