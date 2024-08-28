Buckingham Palace drops big statement after Prince Harry's new honour

Buckingham Palace has issued delightful statement after Prince Harry's new honour in the US.

The royal family has shared new photos of the hardworking member of the Firm with a message after the Duke of Sussex received an hounour to attend The Diana Award in New York this September.

In the heartwarming post, the Palace shared the Duke of Edinburgh’s statement for the members of the Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic team ahead of the Paralympic Games.



Duchess Sophie's husband Prince Edward said: "To all members of the Paralympics GB team heading for Paris, whether athletes, officials or staff, I want to wish you the very best of luck at the Paralympic Games."

King Charles III's younger brother Edward, , who's the Patron of the British Paralympic Association, has supported the British Paralympic Association since visiting the Paralympic Games in Barcelona in 1992.

Since becoming Royal Patron in November 2003, he regularly attends the Paralympic Games to support Team GB.

This is royal family’s first social media post after Harry announced his plan to embark on a solo trip to New York City in September to attend several events, including The Diana Award.