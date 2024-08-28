Prince Andrew finds 'ideal option' to move amid feud with King Charles?

The Duke of York currently resides in Windsor mansion alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew may be moving to a location-lonely farmhouse considered a suitable choice due to his ongoing conflict with King Charles over the Royal Lodge.



The Duke of York currently resides in the 30-room Windsor mansion alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. However, he has been engaged in a prolonged dispute with his older brother over his living arrangements.



Reports suggest that King Charles has been urging Andrew to vacate the £30 million property for over a year, but the duke seems to be resisting these demands.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Charles might opt to cut off financial support to his controversial brother, which could force Andrew to struggle with the expensive maintenance of the deteriorating Grade II-listed lodge. It is rumored that Andrew has been offered Frogmore Cottage, the former UK residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But the duke allegedly shut down the offer and now there is much speculation about where else he could go. Public relations executive, Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5WPR, told the Express that the private Wood Farm cottage in Sandringham - where the late Queen Elizabeth II used to stay - is an ideal option.

Mr Torossian claimed the duke "adamantly turned down" Frogmore Cottage but his "financial woes" mean that he won't be "renting or buying a high-end private building or home anywhere in London".

He suggested: "A seemingly more appropriate place would likely be Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, given its isolation and would definitely help keep Andrew away from the public eye."

The five-bedroom cottage is tucked away in a private part of the royal estate in Norfolk and is around two miles from the main house. When the Royal Family first bought the Sandringham Estate in 1862, it is believed that Wood Farm was already one of the buildings on the grounds.

After Philip retired from public life, he lived at Wood Farm in the final years of his life, while the Queen stayed at Buckingham Palace. But she would regularly travel up to see him when she didn't have engagements. The couple only had a small team of staff at the Farm and they didn't wear uniforms as Philip didn't like the formality.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady once wrote on Twitter: "I used to love it there. It's so small you get to interact with them every day, rattle pans and play with the corgis! And when The Queen looks into the kitchen after a busy week and says 'Thank you', you can't get a bigger compliment than that."

However, it isn't just the late Queen and her late husband who stayed at Wood Farm - it holds a special place in Prince William and Princess Kate's hearts too.

Before she married William in 2011, Kate would stay in the cottage while visiting the estate. Similarly, Princess Diana is also said to have stayed there in the early '80s before her engagement to Charles.

It wouldn't be the first time Andrew and Fergie have resided at Wood Farm, as the pair reportedly stayed there during their Christmas break at Sandringham in 2023.

It is also where Fergie was made to stay after her divorce from Andrew. She wasn't allowed to attend the Christmas celebrations at the main house but wanted to be nearby to see her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie