Kate Middleton backs Prince William's major decision about monarchy

Princess Kate decided to extend her full support to Prince William as the future King made the final verdict about Prince Harry's return to the royal fold.

According to Fox News, royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed the Princess of Wales would like to be a peacemaker between two estranged brothers, however, she is backing her husband, who is "furious" over the former working royal's inappropriate remarks against the royal members.

He said, "Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up. It would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family's head."

Christopher added, "But above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband. She understands completely why William is still fuming."

The royal commentator revealed that Catherine would not pressurise the father of his three children as "he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well."

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and started a new life with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids in California.

Since his exit from the royal family, Harry upset key royal figures including William, Kate and his father King Charles by publicly criticising his loved ones in his bombshell memoir Spare.