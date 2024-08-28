John Legend shows off creative new tattoo tribute for his family

John Legend is adding to his collection of family-inspired body art.

The 45-year-old musician proved yet again that he’s a family man by revealing his freshly inked left arm, where he mirrored his right-arm tattoo which features the names of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their children.

“I don’t have much ink on my body,” the father of four shared in an Instagram post made on Monday, August 26.

The All of Me hitmaker explained the story behind his original tattoo that reads “chrissylunamiles” in a subtle heart-monitor-like script on his right arm — a tribute to his wife and oldest two children, Luna and Miles.

In his latest design, created with the help of tattoo artist Winterstone, Legend re-created the same tattoo to incorporate the names of his youngest two, Esti and Wren, to produce a “chrissyestiwren” tattoo.

“If you zoom/squint/get reading glasses you can see it,” he quipped.

This latest tribute is just one of many family-themed tattoos Legend has, including matching wrist tattoos with Teigen to honor their late son Jack, and a flower sketched by their daughter Luna, inspired by a playful moment on the Ellen DeGeneres show.