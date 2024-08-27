King Charles receives heartbreaking news

King Charles III seems to be in trouble as thousands of climate protesters are planning to swarm the gardens of the monarch's Windsor Castle next week.

The 75-year-old has received an invitation to join Extinction Rebellion (XR) campaigners outside the royal residence.



XR has claimed that their protest is not "targeting an individual" but rather the system that is supporting the “obscene profits of oil and gas companies.”



"Windsor Castle has been chosen as an embodiment of a broken and unjust system where our message will resonate powerfully. The general election has neither fixed our broken system nor addressed the urgent action needed to tackle the climate and nature emergency," Catherine Bartlett of Extinction Rebellion UK told Euro News.

The group, in a statement, said: "His Majesty and all people of good hearts and good conscience are invited to join us for three days of beauty, community, action and democracy."

They added the peaceful protests had been agreed upon with the estate and there would be volunteers to help monitor the event and make sure that they are all kept safe. There will also be water, food and toilets and some tents provided for the campaigners.

Throughout his life, The King has championed environmental issues and has been a leading climate change advocate. He has spent years campaigning for conservation, organic farming and other eco causes.