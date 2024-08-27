Sindh schools to remain open today

Schoolgirls rush towards their classes in an undated picture. — Geo.tv/file

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Tuesday rebuffed the rumours regarding closure of schools in Karachi amid heavy rain forecast.



Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had predicted heavy downpour in Sindh, with Karachi likely to get more than 150 millimeters rain.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan', Sarfaraz warned heavy downpour was expected from tonight in Karachi and would continue for the next three to four days.

"The monsoon system is expected to grow stronger after August 28 as Karachi may receive as much as 150-200 millimeters rain," he said.

The heavy rain forecast set off the rumour mill with port city's residents speculating whether the schools will remain open in the metropolis or not.

However, a spokesperson for the education department rejected the speculations and said all educational institutions in Sindh, including Karachi, will remain open tomorrow (Wednesday).

The department also instructed management of all private and government schools were instructed to remain in touch with students’ parents. It also urged the parents to avoid rumours and speculations regarding the schools’ closure.

Notably, urban flooding as a result of torrential downpours is also feared in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

Meanwhile, the PMD said low pressure in the form of a deep depression was present in Indian Gujarat and monsoon winds under the said weather system’s influence were affecting Sindh.

"The center of the system may reach the Arabian Sea on August 29,” it said.

Moreover, in its forecast, the meteorological department mentioned that heavy rain could last in Karachi till August 31.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday had alerted all local bodies, district administration, and the irrigation department to brace themselves for timely action in case of any emergency.