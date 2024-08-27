Ben Affleck pushes Jennifer Lopez to end 'torturous' marriage

Jennifer Lopez is said to be feeling a sense of relief following her decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck, although she had initially been hesitant to end their two-year marriage.



“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” a source told People magazine.

“She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

The singer, known for hits like On the Floor, seems to be breathing a sigh of relief since taking the formal step of filing for divorce from the Hypnotic star in Los Angeles last week, an insider revealed.



“Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision,” the source continued, explaining that the singer-actor is “surrounded by a lot of love and support” and will “be fine” because “she’s strong and always comes out on top.”

Since announcing her split from the Argo star on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, Lopez, has maintained a low profile and hasn't been seen in public.

She filed for divorce without legal representation, citing April 26 as their separation date.

In contrast, Affleck, 52, has been spotted around Los Angeles, including a recent sighting where he appeared cheerful while picking up his food order from a delivery driver at his Brentwood rental home.

Sources also reveal that the Batman star has been spending time with Kick Kennedy, adding a new layer to his post-split life.