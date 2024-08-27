Kim Kardashian treats son to unforgettable Real Madrid experience

Kim Kardashian surprises son with a trip to Real Madrid Stadium

Kim Kardashian put a big smile on her son Saint's face by surprising him with a trip to the Real Madrid stadium in Spain.



The mom-of-four treated her son to a special moment as Jude Bellingham signed his football shirt, leaving him completely starstruck.

Kim took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her rarely-seen son kicking the ball alongside soccer star Vinicius Junior.

In the video, Saint seemed more than thrilled to be a part of the team that beat Valladoid 3-1 in a clutching match.

Marking the special occasion, the 43-year-old posted a round-up of behind-the-scenes moments from their VIP access, featuring a heartwarming photo with her son Saint, Jude, and Real Madrid star David Alaba.

The SKIMS founder didn’t hold back from reposting her pal Natalie’s throwback clip of their kids playing soccer together.

She wrote in the caption, "OMG they were so little.”

Her one-on-one trip with her eight-year-old son comes after her former husband, Kanye West, spent time with their daughters, North and Chicago, in South Korea.



The reality star previously opened up to Jimmy Fallon about taking her kids all over the world to engage with their interests.

