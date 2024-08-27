Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce leaves singer for major milestone

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce flies out of Rhode Island after a weekend together

Taylor Swift enjoyed a brief break with boyfriend Travis Kelce and their friends at her Rhode Island mansion.

Following the fun-filled weekend at Swift's $17-million property, Kelce reportedly had flown out to for his next milestone moment.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the three-time Super Bowl winner was seen dressed in a long-sleeved white shirt, matching baseball cap, grey shorts and sneakers.

He made his way on to the Dassault Falcon, the Love Story singer's private jet, closely followed by security team carrying his bags.

The three-time Super Bowl winner is set to attend the Kansas City Sports Awards scheduled on Tuesday. The NFL athlete, 34, is understood to make an appearance at the event, where he is expected to be honoured as he Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year.

Moreover, Kelce maintained high security before his flight as he arranged for cars to block the view of his private jet.

The move appears similar to his Grammy-winning girlfriend, who is surrounded by a horde of security guards covering her with an umbrella, before she boards her private jet.

It is unclear if the Anti-Hero hitmaker, who recently wrapped the European leg of the Eras Tour, will be joining her beau for the special moment.