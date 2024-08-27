Taylor Swift lands 'HIMYM' star Alyson Hannigan in trouble with daughters

Alyson Hannigan also playfully poked fun at Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is responsible for Alyson Hannigan’s worst nightmare coming true.

The How I Met Your Mother star, 50, is “dreading” the day her teenage daughters — who are Swifties — might want to watch her iconic role in the American Pie series because of Swift’s new song, So High School.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 50-year-old actress opened up about how her daughters, Satyana, 15, and Keeva, 12, have started watching some of her past work.

"Taylor might've piqued their interest, but they haven’t mentioned it," she said.

Recalling some of the lyrics which mention a couple watching the infamously raunchy movie, Hannigan humorously imagined herself as part of Swift and Kelce's date nights.

"I got to be with Taylor and Travis on the dates, really. Just the three of us — in my head, that’s how it went,” she quipped.

For now, the Dancing with the Stars alum hopes to keep the American Pie films on the shelf, at least until her daughters are a bit older.

"They know how exciting those movies are, but thankfully, they haven’t shown much interest in watching them yet," Hannigan shared, adding with a laugh, "Hopefully, I can just ride it out until they're in college."