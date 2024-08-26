Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's post-baby bliss

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and their son are 'doing well'

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are over the moon as they embark on their new parenting journey with their "miracle" baby.

According to People, on Sunday, August 25, a source close to the Baby hitmaker offered some insights into the lives of new mom and dad.

"They are both overjoyed," the insider revealed. "The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well."

In addition to the baby’s well-being, they noted that the 27-year-old model is thriving in her new role as a mom and is "doing well, too."

Reflecting on the couple’s excitement, the insider reminisced about the "best ever" day when they discovered Hailey’s pregnancy.

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the source explained. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin."

"He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them," they added, describing the STAY singer as "already a great dad."

On Friday, August 23, Justin, 30, and the Rhode mogul introduced their first child, son Jack Blue Bieber, via an Instagram post.



"WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER," the Canadian singer captioned the post. Soon after hiis wife re-shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.